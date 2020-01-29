Greta Thunberg to star in own TV series

Global  

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Greta Thunberg leads the #FridaysforFuture global school movement, addressed the EU and the UN on climate change and was told she has anger management problems by Trump. Now she will get her own TV series.
 The BBC has announced it will create a series featuring Greta Thunberg.

Greta Thunberg Is Getting Her Own TV Show About Climate Change Activism

Greta Thunberg is taking her mission to save the climate to TV. The Swedish teenage activist will be the subject of a new BBC Studios series from the...
E! Online


