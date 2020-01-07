Global  

Hitting the gas: Industry emissions set to overtake electricity sector

Sydney Morning Herald Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Emissions from Australian industry are increasing rapidly, led by gas production, placing the sector "in conflict" with long-term commitments by the country to decarbonise the economy.
Russia’s Biggest Oil Firm To Invest $5B In Green Projects

The oil industry’s drive to show investors and the world that the sector is taking climate change seriously has reached the largest Russian oil producer,...
Marrone Bio study: MBI-branded biopesticides produce fewer greenhouse gas emissions than traditional pesticides

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) has released a study showing a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions when utilizing its biopesticides...
