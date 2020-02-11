Global  

England recall Jennings and Foakes for tour of Sri Lanka

BBC News Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
England recall Keaton Jennings and Ben Foakes for their tour of Sri Lanka next month but James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali are not included.
