Storm Dennis: New storm due as UK recovers from Ciara

BBC News Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Storm Dennis is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to parts of the UK on Saturday.
News video: Storm Ciara helps plane set new record for fastest New York to London flight

Storm Ciara helps plane set new record for fastest New York to London flight 03:12

 Storm Ciara helped a British Airways plane set a new transatlantic flight record on February 9. Winds generated from the Storm Ciara helped create a powerful jetstream which the Boeing 747 was able to benefit from, arriving 80 minutes ahead of schedule. The aircraft reached speeds of 825 mph...

Storm Ciara snaps crane in half in Harrow, London [Video]Storm Ciara snaps crane in half in Harrow, London

Storm Ciara snapped a crane working on a new build residential development in half on Sunday (February 9) in Harrow, London.

UK storm-watcher swept off feet by huge wave on the Wirrall [Video]UK storm-watcher swept off feet by huge wave on the Wirrall

A storm-watcher was swept off their feet on Sunday (February 9th) when a huge wave crashed over the promenade in New Brighton on the Wirral.

Recent related news from verified sources

Kent weather: What Met Office says about Storm Dennis snow and wind chaos

Kent weather: What Met Office says about Storm Dennis snow and wind chaos'There is very much hazardous weather still around'
Folkestone Herald


