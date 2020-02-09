RFUSafeguarding @GoBRFCLadies Apparently Dennis is on the way ! 😩Storm Dennis: New storm due as UK recovers from Ciara https://t.co/U3JkkUtLFT 1 minute ago

Gag Halfrunt BBC News - Storm Dennis: New storm due as UK recovers from Ciara https://t.co/CGlvBl2R30 8 minutes ago

gersariel Storm Dennis: New storm due as UK recovers from Ciara - BBC News https://t.co/r3WjdYMqtV 15 minutes ago

MyCityNews.ca Storm Dennis: New storm due as UK recovers from Ciara https://t.co/Mag9hvBDvB https://t.co/NtpJd591rt 23 minutes ago

Dennis the Zombie BKD,KFC. BBC News - Storm Dennis: New storm due as UK recovers from Ciara https://t.co/BRTnqPERVS I'm on the way 23 minutes ago

David Gill Storm Dennis: New storm due as UK recovers from Ciara https://t.co/OhupsN5wqW 29 minutes ago

Rayna khan Storm Dennis: New storm due as UK recovers from Ciara – Storm Dennis is expected to bring strong winds and heavy ra… https://t.co/B89YRdS3d7 40 minutes ago