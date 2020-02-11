Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Why the 'broom challenge' made no sense at all

Why the 'broom challenge' made no sense at all

BBC News Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The pseudoscience and 'party trick' behind the Twitter trend challenging people to balance their brooms.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

greeenorg

greeen Why the 'broom challenge' made no sense at all - https://t.co/opd7pB4Ktb 15 seconds ago

GroupHuntsville

Huntsville Media Group Why the 'broom challenge' made no sense at all https://t.co/0nVm605wt0 40 seconds ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Why the 'broom challenge' made no sense at all https://t.co/fFMhGp5IyN https://t.co/OZISGmDLHJ 3 minutes ago

NewsIntegrative

Integrative World News Why the 'broom challenge' made no sense at all https://t.co/IBWD7adbcD 3 minutes ago

dach_ng

Dach NG Research Center Why the 'broom challenge' made no sense at all https://t.co/JKee0aJvWm 4 minutes ago

ngvet

baby @null Why the 'broom challenge' made no sense at all The pseudoscience and 'party tric https://t.co/o3hbXzU5ct 4 minutes ago

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace Why the 'broom challenge' made no sense at all https://t.co/wMSg1dFfx7 https://t.co/EKyRSEkUuw 9 minutes ago

Worldnews_Media

World News Why the 'broom challenge' made no sense at all https://t.co/QJKl5jeSqL https://t.co/B1BjYZXueb 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.