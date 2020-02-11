The pseudoscience and 'party trick' behind the Twitter trend challenging people to balance their brooms.

You Might Like

Tweets about this greeen Why the 'broom challenge' made no sense at all - https://t.co/opd7pB4Ktb 15 seconds ago Huntsville Media Group Why the 'broom challenge' made no sense at all https://t.co/0nVm605wt0 40 seconds ago Global Issues Web Why the 'broom challenge' made no sense at all https://t.co/fFMhGp5IyN https://t.co/OZISGmDLHJ 3 minutes ago Integrative World News Why the 'broom challenge' made no sense at all https://t.co/IBWD7adbcD 3 minutes ago Dach NG Research Center Why the 'broom challenge' made no sense at all https://t.co/JKee0aJvWm 4 minutes ago baby @null Why the 'broom challenge' made no sense at all The pseudoscience and 'party tric https://t.co/o3hbXzU5ct 4 minutes ago African Peace Why the 'broom challenge' made no sense at all https://t.co/wMSg1dFfx7 https://t.co/EKyRSEkUuw 9 minutes ago World News Why the 'broom challenge' made no sense at all https://t.co/QJKl5jeSqL https://t.co/B1BjYZXueb 9 minutes ago