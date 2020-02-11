Global  

President Trump slams sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone, calling it a 'miscarriage of justice'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Trump called the sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone "horrible and very unfair" in a tweet, adding, "Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!"
News video: DOJ Goes Soft On Stone

DOJ Goes Soft On Stone 00:50

 A federal prosecutor has resigned after the Department of Justice walked back a sentencing recommendation on Roger Stone, hours after President Donald Trump criticized it as being too strict.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Report: DOJ To Scale Back Roger Stone's Sentencing Recommendation Slammed By Trump [Video]Report: DOJ To Scale Back Roger Stone's Sentencing Recommendation Slammed By Trump

The DOJ will reportedly scale back Roger Stone's sentencing recommendation.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:42Published

Multi-Year Sentencing For Roger Stone? [Video]Multi-Year Sentencing For Roger Stone?

CBS4's Hank Tester reports federal prosecutors are seeking seven to nine years for the former Donald Trump ally.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Attacks Justice Dept. for ‘Disgraceful’ Nine-Year Prison Sentence Request for Roger Stone: ‘Cannot Allow This Miscarriage of Justice!’

Trump Attacks Justice Dept. for ‘Disgraceful’ Nine-Year Prison Sentence Request for Roger Stone: ‘Cannot Allow This Miscarriage of Justice!’President Donald Trump slammed his own Justice Deparment in a late-night Twitter rant, calling it “disgraceful” and a “miscarriage of justice” that...
Mediaite

DOJ Backs Off Sentencing Recommendation For GOP Operative Roger Stone

The Department of Justice is backing off its sentencing recommendation for longtime President Donald Trump ally Roger Stone.
cbs4.com

