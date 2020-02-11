President Trump slams sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone, calling it a 'miscarriage of justice'
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Trump called the sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone "horrible and very unfair" in a tweet, adding, "Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!"
A federal prosecutor has resigned after the Department of Justice walked back a sentencing recommendation on Roger Stone, hours after President Donald Trump criticized it as being too strict.
