Lyle Mays, keyboardist and 11-time Grammy winner with Pat Metheny Group, dies at 66

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Lyle Mays, a jazz keyboardist whose work won nearly a dozen Grammy Awards, died Monday in Los Angeles, it was announced. He was 66.
