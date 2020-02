BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Roads were flooded and rivers were rising across the Deep South on Tuesday after a day of heavy rains that once again filled a Mississippi lake where a dam previously was in danger of failing. The National Weather Service said minor to moderate flooding was expected from central Mississippi to north […]

