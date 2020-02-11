Global  

Father of Sarah Lawrence Student Accused in Sex Trafficking of Her Classmates

Tuesday, 11 February 2020
Lawrence Ray was charged with moving into his daughter’s dormitory and targeting her friends for exploitation.
News video: Father Of Sarah Lawrence Student Facing Charges

Father Of Sarah Lawrence Student Facing Charges 02:35

 The father of a Sarah Lawrence College student is accused of moving into the dorms and preying on his daughter's friends. Prosecutors say he manipulated them both sexually and psychologically. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the details.

Sarah Lawrence Student's Father Charged With Sex Trafficking And Extortion Through Alleged Campus Cult

Sarah Lawrence Student's Father Charged With Sex Trafficking And Extortion Through Alleged Campus CultLawrence Ray was charged with 9 counts including sex trafficking, forced labor and money laundering, and faces life in prison. [ more › ]
Gothamist

New York man accused of manipulating daughter's college friends arrested for sex trafficking

Lawrence Ray, the father of a former Sarah Lawrence College student, is accused of manipulating her school friends.  
USATODAY.com

