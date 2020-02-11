Global  

Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies at 78

Tuesday, 11 February 2020
Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies at 78The founder of the South African multi-Grammy-Award-winning music group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Joseph Shabalala, has died at age 78, the state broadcaster reported Tuesday. Shabalala died at a hospital...
Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies aged 78

Joseph Shabalala, the founder of the South African multi-Grammy Award-winning music group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, has died aged 78.
Ladysmith Black Mambazo Founder Joseph Shabalala Dies at 78

The founder of the South African multi-Grammy-Award-winning music group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Joseph Shabalala, has died at age 78, the state...
