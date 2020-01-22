Global  

Alibaba offers $2.86 billion in loans to firms hit by coronavirus outbreak

WorldNews Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Alibaba offers $2.86 billion in loans to firms hit by coronavirus outbreakSHANGHAI (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holdings said on Monday its affiliate Ant Financial's MYBank unit would offer 20 billion yuan ($2.86 billion) in loans to companies in China in light of the coronavirus outbreak, with preferential terms for Hubei...
Recent related news from verified sources

China's central bank Beijing operation ensures more re-discounted loans for coronavirus-hit firms: Shanghai Securities News

The Chinese central bank's Beijing operation said it will ensure re-discounted loans issued in the first quarter of 2020 will be at least 10 billion yuan, as...
Reuters

Exclusive: Hundreds of Chinese businesses seek billions to contend with coronavirus - sources

More than 300 Chinese companies are seeking bank loans totalling at least 57.4 billion yuan ($8.2 billion) to help to soften the impact of the coronavirus...
Reuters

