People are standing up their brooms after viral Broom Challenge post

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The Broom Challenge has also circulated as early as 2012 and seems to surface every year during the spring equinox.
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: NASA Just Responded To Viral 'Broom Challenge'

NASA Just Responded To Viral 'Broom Challenge' 00:30

 Here's NASA's response to the "broom challenge."

'Broom Challenge' Sweeps Internet Thanks To Fake Link [Video]'Broom Challenge' Sweeps Internet Thanks To Fake Link

Internet users have shown they’ll accept just about any challenge, no matter how dangerous or ridiculous it is. Apparently, a number of people are also willing to take on a fake one.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:48Published

23ABC tries the "broom challenge" [Video]23ABC tries the "broom challenge"

23ABC tried the &quot;broom challenge&quot; live on air this morning.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

dannze

Dann RT @schrayguy: I can't believe this. People are tweeting that the gravitational pull today is allowing brooms to stand up on their own. Is… 3 minutes ago

KiaLynette_

ThePaddleGoddess RT @cruddydre_: Black people standing up brooms but wont SWEEP their mind of Eurocentrism 5 minutes ago

Drios_f

Drios 🎭 woke up today watching stories of people showing brooms standing on their own 🥴 8 minutes ago

LadyRoseTheOne

🌹Lady Rose🌹 RT @6abc: Another day, another hoax sweeping the internet. This time, people are trying to fool you into believing that something unique ab… 11 minutes ago

LibbyPiller

Libby With all the bad***going on in the world let people be happy about their brooms standing up!!! 12 minutes ago

maroking14

Ricardo Marroquin RT @ABC30: Another day, another hoax sweeping the internet. This time, people are trying to fool you into believing that something unique a… 13 minutes ago

Dana_Rene_

deeno why did I just see four stories in a row on snapchat of people standing their brooms and vacuums upright are they taking over 13 minutes ago

hoopinlikekobe

1/26 LONG LIVE THE MAMBA If you’re mad that people are standing their brooms up you need to seek fuckin help...lol howwwwwwww is it hurting… https://t.co/YEmsRZI56O 15 minutes ago

