Tiger Roll gets top weight in bid for Grand National 3-peat

LONDON (AP) — It’s going to be even harder for Tiger Roll to win another Grand National and become the first horse to do an unprecedented “three-peat” in racing’s most gruelling steeplechase. Tiger Roll was on Tuesday handed the top handicap weight of 74 kilograms for the 2020 Grand National — five kilograms more than […]



