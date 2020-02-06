Global  

Harvey Weinstein won't take the stand in sex-crimes trial as defense rests its case

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein's legal team continued to present his defense at his sex-crimes trial by calling more witnesses to poke holes in accusers' testimony.
News video: Weinstein Defense Expected To Call Final Witnesses

Weinstein Defense Expected To Call Final Witnesses 00:35

 The defense in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial is expected to call its final witnesses today as it tries to cast doubt on allegations against the former movie mogul.

