Von der Leyen ‘surprised’ at UK suggestion of Australia-style EU relationship

WorldNews Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Von der Leyen ‘surprised’ at UK suggestion of Australia-style EU relationshipBoris Johnson’s suggestion that the UK could be prepared to accept an Australian-style relationship with the EU without a formal trade deal has “surprised” Brussels. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen pointed out that even Australia wants a better trading relationship with the bloc than the one it currently has. She said the UK and EU should be “way more ambitious” about reaching a full trade deal. In a speech setting out the UK’s negotiating objectives, the British prime minister said the question was whether to seek a Canadian-style deal or an Australian-style relationship, “and I have no doubt that in either case the UK will...
