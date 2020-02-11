Global  

World Health Organisation gives coronavirus an official name: Covid-19

Sydney Morning Herald Tuesday, 11 February 2020
UN agencies have decided to name the novel coronavirus "Covid-19," the World Health Organisation says.
The World Health Organization is cautioning that there are still a lot of unknowns about the coronavirus outbreak, including its transmission and origin, in a likely attempt to tamp down speculation..

JAKARTA/BOGOR, Indonesia (Reuters) - Indonesia is not hiding anything over the coronavirus, the health minister said on Tuesday, after some medical researchers expressed concern that cases may have..

Coronavirus death toll in China crosses 1,000

The World Health Organisation convened a meeting in Geneva on Tuesday to fast-track promising tests, drugs and vaccines to help slow the outbreak that has spread...
Coronavirus: WHO warns of 'grave threat' as Hong Kong apartment block evacuated over pipe fears

Coronavirus: WHO warns of 'grave threat' as Hong Kong apartment block evacuated over pipe fearsThe head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued a new "grave" warning about the coronavirus, as authorities in Hong Kong evacuate 100 people from an...
