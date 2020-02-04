Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > As Democrats make final New Hampshire pitch, Biden heads for South Carolina

As Democrats make final New Hampshire pitch, Biden heads for South Carolina

Reuters India Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
As Democrats make final New Hampshire pitch, Biden heads for South CarolinaMANCHESTER/PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Democratic U.S. presidential hopeful Joe Biden told reporters in New Hampshire on Tuesday he was headed to South Carolina later in the day - before the results of the nominating primary vote underway are even released.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Democrats in disarray ahead of New Hampshire

Democrats in disarray ahead of New Hampshire 03:00

 Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary may do little to dispel the collective unease or help bridge the deep ideological split between the party’s liberal and moderate wings. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders Leading, Yang Out & Biden Could Be Biggest Loser In New Hampshire Primary [Video]Sanders Leading, Yang Out & Biden Could Be Biggest Loser In New Hampshire Primary

CBS4's Skyler Henry shares the latest from Manchester, N.H.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:00Published

New Hampshire voters reveal their intentions after polls close [Video]New Hampshire voters reveal their intentions after polls close

Polls have closed in New Hampshire as voters give their thoughts on Democratic candidates and the US president. Some Democratic candidates have withdrawn from the race after poor early showings in the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

2020 Democrats campaign in New Hampshire as Iowa remains uncertain

With no real outcome from the Iowa caucus, presidential candidates have turned their attention to New Hampshire, where next week’s primary is set to further...
CBS News

Sanders leads, Biden lags in New Hampshire results

Biden, sensing the disappointing result, left New Hampshire for South Carolina before the results started rolling in.
Khaleej Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MN_DIYmom

MN_Michele RT @NBCPolitics: New Hampshire Democrats are divided on return to Obama-era policies with 40% of voters wanting a return to the policies, 3… 51 seconds ago

immerresistdjt

Vet Squared 🇺🇸🇩🇪🇲🇫 RT @shannonrwatts: .@NBC New Hampshire exit poll: Democratic voters ages 18 to 29 strongly agree that stricter gun safety laws would reduce… 58 seconds ago

FrancisDMillet

FDMillet Oh wow. #BernieSanders wins another primary with the popular vote but again the news media wants to say he really d… https://t.co/igB6abSuRJ 1 minute ago

raviperry

RAVI K. PERRY RT @AlphonsoDavid: 4.7% of Granite Staters are LGBTQ but tonight exit polls show LGBTQ voters are representing 7% of the electorate in the… 3 minutes ago

StmontanoSonia

Sonja A. Montanojp. 'You're not getting rid of us': Biden calls into NH rally after fleeing to South Carolina https://t.co/bv8pNelpRm via @NBCNews 3 minutes ago

Ron97687992

Ron RT @BoSnerdley: Live New Hampshire primary 2020 results: Democrats make final push https://t.co/B0XzXndjQo via @nbcnews 5 minutes ago

FloLake

Maxwell Live New Hampshire primary 2020 results: Democrats make final push https://t.co/s8lG2setpl via @nbcnews 5 minutes ago

StacyMichelleB

Stacy Michelle Barrington RT @kylegriffin1: NBC News confirms Yang is dropping out. https://t.co/JV6XqGTG1E 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.