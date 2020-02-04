As Democrats make final New Hampshire pitch, Biden heads for South Carolina
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () MANCHESTER/PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Democratic U.S. presidential hopeful Joe Biden told reporters in New Hampshire on Tuesday he was headed to South Carolina later in the day - before the results of the nominating primary vote underway are even released.
Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary may do little to dispel the collective unease or help bridge the deep ideological split between the party’s liberal and moderate wings. This report produced by Jonah Green.
Polls have closed in New Hampshire as voters give their thoughts on Democratic candidates and the US president. Some Democratic candidates have withdrawn from the race after poor early showings in the..
