A rare winter storm coated Baghdad in snow, only the second time in 100 years

Tuesday, 11 February 2020
A rare winter storm coated Baghdad in snow Tuesday morning, only the second time snow fell in the Iraqi capital in the past century.
Snow to blanket San Diego's mountain communities

Snow to blanket San Diego's mountain communities 02:09

 A winter storm hitting the county has brought snow to the area's mountains.

Snow and below zero temperatures on the way

Jesse Ritka maps out when we may see 2-4 inches of snow and sub-zero temperatures.

Baghdad wakes up to snow for first time in more than a decade

With meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal

Iraqis in Baghdad wake up to snow for first time in over a decade

Iraq’s capital Baghdad has woken up to snow for the first time in more than a decade.
Belfast Telegraph

Iraqis wake up to snow for first time in over a decade

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s capital of Baghdad awoke on Tuesday to a sight not seen in over a decade — their city covered in snow. It was a rare moment of...
Seattle Times

