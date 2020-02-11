Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Macaulay Culkin > Macaulay Culkin defends Michael Jackson in new interview: 'I never saw him do anything'

Macaulay Culkin defends Michael Jackson in new interview: 'I never saw him do anything'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Macaulay Culkin was one of Michael Jackson's friends. He defends their relationship saying he never saw the artist do anything inappropriate.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Macaulay Culkin speaks out over Michael Jackson abuse claims

Macaulay Culkin speaks out over Michael Jackson abuse claimsThe Home Alone star gave evidence in Jackson's defence before the singing superstar was found not guilty of molesting a boy at a high-profile trial in 2005
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphAceShowbizE! OnlineJust Jared

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.