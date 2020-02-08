Pat Sajak baffled by 'Wheel of Fortune' puzzle solve

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Miami teacher shocks Pat Sajak by solving 'Wheel of Fortune' puzzle with only four letters Four letters. That's all Miami teacher Jessie Rebhan needed to correctly solve the Bonus Round puzzle on "Wheel of Fortune" last week.

USATODAY.com 16 hours ago



Miami Woman Shocks Pat Sajak & Wheel Of Fortune Fans With Stunning Correct Answer In Bonus Puzzle If you watched Wheel of Fortune this week, then you saw Miami's own Jessie Rebhan win a fortune when she astonishingly guessed the final bonus puzzle with just...

cbs4.com 4 days ago





Tweets about this MSN Video Pat Sajak baffled by incredible 'Wheel of Fortune' puzzle solve https://t.co/WJj9syFN8N https://t.co/59oL3Bo9WA 2 hours ago