Nearly 200 Americans evacuated from China set to be freed from quarantine

Reuters Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Nearly 200 Americans evacuated from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China could be released from quarantine at a U.S. Air Force base in California on Tuesday after 14 days, a leading U.S. health official said.
News video: Quarantine Set To Expire At Riverside Military Base For Nearly 200 Americans Evacuated From China

 All the passengers are either State Department employees or their family members. They are under quarantine at the base through Tuesday, Feb. 11, under orders from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. None of them have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Americans at March ARB were on the first evacuation flight out of China amid the coronavirus outbreak. Tina Patel reports.

