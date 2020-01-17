Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Delhi election losses: The beginning of the end for PM Modi?

Delhi election losses: The beginning of the end for PM Modi?

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
In an apparent landslide victory, a regional anti-corruption party has come out on top. The vote was seen as a referendum on PM Modi's controversial policies, including a new citizenship law that excludes Muslims.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Incumbent AAP set to crush Modi's BJP in New Delhi: Exit polls [Video]Incumbent AAP set to crush Modi's BJP in New Delhi: Exit polls

Predictions say Aam Aadmi Party will score a hat-trick in national capital, while right-wing BJP may improve 2015 tally.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:57Published

Karim Lala's grandson claims that Sharad Pawar & Bal Thackeray also met the ganster|Oneindia News [Video]Karim Lala's grandson claims that Sharad Pawar & Bal Thackeray also met the ganster|Oneindia News

A DAY AFTER RAUT'S CLAIM ON INDIRA, DON KARIM LALA'S GRADSON MAKES NEW CLAIM, BJP'S CEC UNDER PM MODI MEET ON DELHI ELECTION POLLS, RAHUL QUESTIONS PM MODI'S SILENCE ON J&K COP DAVINDER SINGH, BHIM..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi election losses: The beginnig of the end for PM Modi?

In an apparent landslide victory, a regional anti-corruption party has come out on top. The vote was seen as a referendum on PM Modi's controversial policies,...
Deutsche Welle

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hildyjohns

Tony Ramirez Delhi election losses: The beginning of the end for PM Modi? https://t.co/MMQC97rV0X 14 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Delhi election losses: The beginning of the end for PM Modi?: In an apparent landslide victory,… https://t.co/Y5WZQIJyIb 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.