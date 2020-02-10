New name for disease caused by virus outbreak: COVID-19
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () LONDON (AP) — The disease caused by a new virus that emerged late last year in China and has since sickened tens of thousands of people now has an official name: COVID-19. At a press briefing on Tuesday, the World Health Organization said it had decided on the name after consulting with the Food and […]
The new coronavirus has been officially named as Covid-19, the World Health Organisation said. This stands for Coronavirus disease 2019, a press conference held in Geneva was told. WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said a name was decided that "did not refer to a geographical location,...
The World Health Organisation has declared the official name for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus will be Covid-2019."We now have a name for the...
