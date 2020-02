CN Rail warns of closures if blockades remain Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian National Railway Co. said Tuesday it will be forced to close significant parts of its Canadian network unless protest blockades impeding its rail lines are removed. CN said more than 150 freight trains have been halted since Thursday evening, when demonstrators set up blockades in British Columbia and Ontario in solidarity […] 👓 View full article

Recent related news from verified sources Canadian Police Move Against Pipeline Blockades OTTAWA — The Canadian police on Monday began moving against protesters who had set up transportation blockades around the country in sympathy with an...

Seattle Times 1 day ago



