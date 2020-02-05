Global  

Harvey Weinstein Wanted to Testify. His Lawyers Stopped Him.

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The defense rested its case after a half-hour huddle with Mr. Weinstein to discuss his wish to take the stand in his rape trial.
Harvey Weinstein Defense Rests

Harvey Weinstein will not take the stand during his rape trial in New York City.

Weinstein Defense Expected To Call Final Witnesses

The defense in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial is expected to call its final witnesses today as it tries to cast doubt on allegations against the former movie mogul.

Dun-dun: Defense witness wrote ‘SVU’ episode about Weinstein

NEW YORK (AP) — Their defense off to a rocky start, Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers look to rebound Friday by bringing in a film director in hopes of dashing the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS News

New York jurors shown naked photos of Harvey Weinstein

Jurors in Harvey Weinstein's New York rape trial were shown naked photographs of the former Hollywood producer on Tuesday over his lawyers' objections.
Reuters

SandyKAlano

Sandy Alano RT @mayawiley: There is a reason #HarveyWeinstein lawyers didn’t want him on the stand. Its dangerous with so much material to cross examin… 3 minutes ago

musicislife67

CillaTheMusicLover RT @NYTMetro: Harvey Weinstein wanted to testify at his rape trial. His lawyers stopped him. https://t.co/QrdQrZYCcq 5 minutes ago

AjayStfc

Ajay Tiwari Harvey Weinstein Wanted to Testify. His Lawyers Stopped Him. https://t.co/LzPe56AZTX 5 minutes ago

NYTMetro

NYT Metro Harvey Weinstein wanted to testify at his rape trial. His lawyers stopped him. https://t.co/QrdQrZYCcq 7 minutes ago

mayawiley

Maya Wiley There is a reason #HarveyWeinstein lawyers didn’t want him on the stand. Its dangerous with so much material to cro… https://t.co/fz8ZQfDDpA 9 minutes ago

NYCity_Plow

New York City PLOW Harvey Weinstein Wanted to Testify. His Lawyers Stopped Him. https://t.co/IzvXyHOq5N +1 IHeartNYCBot #NYC 14 minutes ago

thuralee

T Lee O'Connor @Jan_Ransom possible misspelling in your article Harvey Weinstein Wanted to Testify — did you mean elicit instead of illicit? 17 minutes ago

garjunp

Azzubhai Harvey Weinstein Wanted to Testify. His Lawyers Stopped Him. by BY JAN RANSOM https://t.co/nMtnxHhM35 https://t.co/0QrCaK4QKS 46 minutes ago

