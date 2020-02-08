Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Samsung’s Trying Foldable Phones Once Again With the Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung’s Trying Foldable Phones Once Again With the Galaxy Z Flip

TIME Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Samsung unveils foldable Z Flip phone

Samsung unveils foldable Z Flip phone 00:51

 Samsung has unveiled a new foldable smartphone alongside its latest flagship devices, which include new high-powered cameras and wider support for 5G. The new smartphones – the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra – will go on sale on March 13. They were unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Flip, the tech...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Flip Phone [Video]Flip Phone

Samsung unveils the new folding Galaxy Z Flip phone.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished

Samsung unveils its new foldable Galaxy Z phone [Video]Samsung unveils its new foldable Galaxy Z phone

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday unveiled a foldable smartphone shaped like a large makeup compact, its second try at a novel technology that the South Korean cell phone maker hopes will set it apart..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Morning After: A Samsung Galaxy Z Flip sneak peek

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous. Why wait until Tuesday to find out what Samsung will unveil? A tipster sent us these pictures of what appears to be...
engadget Also reported by •9to5GooglebetanewsMacRumours.comFossbytesMashableThe Verge

Samsung's newest foldable phone, Galaxy Z Flip, will cost $1,379.99 when it arrives on February 14 — here's everything you need to know

Samsung's newest foldable phone, Galaxy Z Flip, will cost $1,379.99 when it arrives on February 14 — here's everything you need to know· Samsung has revealed its second crack at the phone with a foldable display, the Galaxy Z Flip, at a press event in San Francisco. · The phone will cost a...
Business Insider Also reported by •MashableThe Verge

You Might Like


Tweets about this

StoneAlex4U

StoneAlex Samsung’s Trying Foldable Phones Once Again With the Galaxy Z Flip https://t.co/SczZIvBNya 5 hours ago

Tech_Plow

Tech Industry PLOW Samsung's Trying Foldable Phones Once Again With the Galaxy Z Flip https://t.co/znTPaaAWyX +1 TechBot #tech 6 hours ago

gloriaalbamx

Gloria Verónica Alba Samsung's Trying Foldable Phones Once Again With the Galaxy Z FlipHot on the heels of the poorly kept secret that w… https://t.co/6Gint6fY2A 7 hours ago

gloriaalbamx

Gloria Verónica Alba Samsung's Trying Foldable Phones Once Again With the Galaxy Z FlipHot on the heels of the poorly kept secret that w… https://t.co/dGceJVcHNX 7 hours ago

LeonWinegarden2

Leon Wine Samsung’s Trying Foldable Phones Once Again With the Galaxy Z Flip 7 hours ago

realizetoday

realizetoday Samsung’s Trying Foldable Phones Once Again With the Galaxy Z Flip https://t.co/hkB4InuH8D https://t.co/HYgaS1Q5Wq 7 hours ago

sparkcatalyst

Daniel James Scott Samsung’s Trying Foldable Phones Once Again With the Galaxy Z Flip (via @time): https://t.co/iR2C60bIwj 7 hours ago

UnbFactsOk

UnbFacts Samsung’s Trying Foldable Phones Once Again With the Galaxy Z Flip https://t.co/ehu8KsXlva 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.