Samsung’s Trying Foldable Phones Once Again With the Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung has unveiled a new foldable smartphone alongside its latest flagship devices, which include new high-powered cameras and wider support for 5G. The new smartphones – the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra – will go on sale on March 13. They were unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Flip, the tech...
· Samsung has revealed its second crack at the phone with a foldable display, the Galaxy Z Flip, at a press event in San Francisco.
· The phone will cost a... Business Insider Also reported by •Mashable •The Verge
