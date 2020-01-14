Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Mangalore University campus to be made clean, green and fit

Mangalore University campus to be made clean, green and fit

Hindu Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Public thoroughfare inside the university to be relocated outside Konaje campus
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Worldwide Renewable Energy Would Pay for Itself, Study Says [Video]Worldwide Renewable Energy Would Pay for Itself, Study Says

Worldwide Renewable Energy Would Pay for Itself, Study Says A new study conducted by Stanford University has found that running the entire world on clean energy would pay for itself in seven years..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:17Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.