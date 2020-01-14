Mangalore University campus to be made clean, green and fit Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Public thoroughfare inside the university to be relocated outside Konaje campus 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Worldwide Renewable Energy Would Pay for Itself, Study Says Worldwide Renewable Energy Would Pay for Itself, Study Says A new study conducted by Stanford University has found that running the entire world on clean energy would pay for itself in seven years.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:17Published on January 14, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this