Man who swam to US from Canada to deliver books is released Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

DETROIT (AP) — A man who said he swam across the Detroit River from Canada to try to deliver handmade books before Christmas won his release Tuesday after two months in U.S. custody. Christopher Sagajllo, 56, was arrested in December after crossing the river in a wetsuit and landing at a steel company’s property on […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Maple Ridge Man Jumps on Moving Vehicle Occurred on January 25, 2020 / Maple Ridge, British Columbia, Canada Info from Licensor: A man was seen climbing onto a car and clinging to it as it drove away. There is no information at his time. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 01:08Published 2 weeks ago Vengeful vandal destroys bar with baseball bat after getting banned A bat-wielding man caused $3,000 in damages to Piranha Bar in Montreal, Canada, after being booted from the establishment the previous month. Surveillance vid shows the suspect allegedly smashing beer.. Credit: nypost Duration: 00:48Published on January 10, 2020

Tweets about this