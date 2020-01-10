Global  

Man who swam to US from Canada to deliver books is released

Seattle Times Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
DETROIT (AP) — A man who said he swam across the Detroit River from Canada to try to deliver handmade books before Christmas won his release Tuesday after two months in U.S. custody. Christopher Sagajllo, 56, was arrested in December after crossing the river in a wetsuit and landing at a steel company’s property on […]
