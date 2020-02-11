Global  

In reversal, Justice Department to seek shorter sentence for Trump adviser Stone

Reuters Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
In a dramatic reversal that could benefit a long-time adviser to President Donald Trump, the Justice Department will seek a shorter prison sentence for veteran Republican operative Roger Stone, a U.S. official said on Tuesday, after Trump chastised prosecutors for treating Stone unfairly.
News video: Trump Administration Launches Attack On Sanctuary Laws

Trump Administration Launches Attack On Sanctuary Laws 02:03

 Joe Vazquez reports on the Trump administration escalating its war on sanctuary cities and states (2-10-2020)

