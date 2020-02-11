Global  

Samsung goes big on 5G, cameras with the Galaxy S20, unveils folding Z Flip phone

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 11 February 2020
Samsung's Galaxy S20 could be the first 5G smartphone you consider. Will next generation wireless and promising camera drive you to buy the flagship?
News video: Samsung unveils foldable Z Flip phone

Samsung unveils foldable Z Flip phone 00:51

 Samsung has unveiled a new foldable smartphone alongside its latest flagship devices, which include new high-powered cameras and wider support for 5G. The new smartphones – the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra – will go on sale on March 13. They were unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Flip, the tech...

Samsung unveils its new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip [Video]Samsung unveils its new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung on Tuesday unveiled a new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, its second attempt to sell consumers on phones with bendable screens and clamshell designs.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:25Published

Samsung Galaxy S20 Hands On [Video]Samsung Galaxy S20 Hands On

At first glance, the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus look much like their predecessors, the Galaxy S10 and 10 Plus, aside from a smaller hole-punch for the front-facing camera. The punch has moved to the..

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 04:01Published


Samsung unveils Galaxy S20, Plus, and Ultra with beastly cameras

Samsung unveils Galaxy S20, Plus, and Ultra with beastly camerasThe Galaxy S20 is real. The company is announcing a multitude of devices today, including the smaller S20,  the larger S20+, and the beastly Galaxy S20 Ultra....
The Next Web Also reported by •Which?engadgetThe VergebetanewsTIMEMacRumours.comSeattle Times

The 5 most important new features of Samsung's brand-new Galaxy S20

The 5 most important new features of Samsung's brand-new Galaxy S20· The Samsung Galaxy S20's headlining feature is its upgraded camera, which comes with a 64-megapixel sensor on the S20 and S20 Plus model and a massive...
Business Insider


