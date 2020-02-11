Samsung goes big on 5G, cameras with the Galaxy S20, unveils folding Z Flip phone
Samsung's Galaxy S20 could be the first 5G smartphone you consider. Will next generation wireless and promising camera drive you to buy the flagship?
Samsung has unveiled a new foldable smartphone alongside its latest flagship devices, which include new high-powered cameras and wider support for 5G. The new smartphones – the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra – will go on sale on March 13. They were unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Flip, the tech...
Samsung unveils its new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung on Tuesday unveiled a new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, its second attempt to sell consumers on phones with bendable screens and clamshell designs.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Hands On
At first glance, the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus look much like their predecessors, the Galaxy S10 and 10 Plus, aside from a smaller hole-punch for the front-facing camera. The punch has moved to the..
