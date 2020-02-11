Ban on assault weapon sales advances in Virginia

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers in Virginia are advancing legislation to ban the sale of assault weapons and the possession of high-capacity magazines. The state House voted 51-48 Tuesday to pass the legislation to prohibit the sale of certain semiautomatic firearms, including popular AR-15 style rifles, and ban the possession of magazines that hold […] 👓 View full article

