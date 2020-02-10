Tom Mitchell now likely to make return for Hawks on Friday Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

After a shift in thinking, Brownlow medallist Tom Mitchell is now likely to play in the club's practice match this Friday night. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Hawks patient on Mitchell return Tom Mitchell is looking good in his return from a broken leg but he will not play in the Hawks' intra-club practice match on Friday.

The Age 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this