Pedro Báez, Dodgers go to arbitration $500,000 apart Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

PHOENIX (AP) — Dodgers reliever Pedro Báez asked an arbitration panel for a raise to $4 million and Los Angeles argued during a hearing Tuesday he should be paid $3.5 million. A right-hander who turns 32 next month, Báez was 7-2 with a 3.10 ERA in 71 relief appearances last season, striking out 69 in […] 👓 View full article

Recent related news from verified sources Dodgers’ Báez 1st player to win in arbitration this year PHOENIX (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Pedro Báez became the first player to win in salary arbitration this year and will earn $4 million rather than the...

Seattle Times 1 week ago



