Townhall Columnists New Hampshire Voters Must Reject ‘Democratic Socialism’ in Tonight’s Primary https://t.co/OnpunvmrvB 4 seconds ago

Jake Felts 🌹 Not Me Us RT @JStein_WaPo: 🚨WAPO EXIT POLL: 6 in 10 New Hampshire Democratic primary voters support eliminating all private health insurance in favor… 9 seconds ago

Sean Sullivan RT @sfcpoll: @PostGraphics Roughly two-thirds of NH Democratic primary voters said Buttigieg's issue positions are "about right" ideologica… 23 seconds ago

Global Analytica A whopping 48% of Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire said they made up their minds just in the last few day… https://t.co/vNq5zrA2qh 1 minute ago

Craig RT @ABC: When candidates campaign or voters listen to a stump speech, you don’t see a lot of unbridled excitement. Instead it’s a business-… 1 minute ago

Lucas Stockslader RT @sfcpoll: @PostGraphics Early exit polls find 2 in 3 Democratic voters in New Hampshire supported free tuition at public colleges, and a… 1 minute ago

Don Mathews @laurabronner @FiveThirtyEight "Nearly 9 in 10 voters who supported former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg s… https://t.co/lBwUSMUzQO 1 minute ago