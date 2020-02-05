Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Knicks clarify that new consultant Stoute can’t fire coach

Knicks clarify that new consultant Stoute can’t fire coach

Seattle Times Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks clarified on Tuesday that the new adviser they hired to improve their brand makes no personnel decisions, after he indicated during a televised interview that they would hire a new coach. Steve Stoute, hired in part last month to improve the team’s connection to its fans, was […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Criminal Justice Reform: Manhattan DA Considering Dropping Some Cases Because Of New Evidence Rules [Video]Criminal Justice Reform: Manhattan DA Considering Dropping Some Cases Because Of New Evidence Rules

There is a startling, and some say worrisome, consequence of New York's controversial criminal justice reform. CBS2 has learned the Manhattan District Attorney is considering dropping some cases..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:24Published

Campaign 2020: New Hampshire Primary Day [Video]Campaign 2020: New Hampshire Primary Day

New Hampshire residents will cast their votes in the first-in-the-nation primary today.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Knicks clarify that new consultant Stoute can't fire coach

Knicks clarify that new consultant Stoute can't fire coach
FOX Sports

Kingston Resources' structural review highlights potential for large gold system at Livingstone

Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) has highlighted the potential for a large primary gold system at the Livingstone Gold Project northwest of Meekatharra in...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

KennyWadeMusic

Kenny Wade Knicks clarify that new consultant Stoute can't fire coach https://t.co/nrEPQnNG8k https://t.co/e10RdP5Xsm https://t.co/DBAqdQgOLw 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.