Wild’s Guerin: ‘If there is quit, there will be more trades’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota general manager Bill Guerin, after trading one of the team’s most productive players, said he’s still expecting the Wild to make a strong push for the postseason. Guerin, who sent left wing Jason Zucker to Pittsburgh for his first deal on the job, will be watching. “I can promise […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources The Call of the Wild movie clip - We Could Go The Call of the Wild movie clip - We Could Go There’s more out there. Watch the new clip featured on The Ellen Show from #CalloftheWild, in theaters FRIDAY. Adapted from the beloved literary.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:47Published 1 day ago Activists slam show where monkeys are forced to perform tricks for tourists in Thailand Heartbreaking footage shows how monkeys are chained up while being forced to perform cruel tricks for crowds of tourists. The primates are dressed in colourful dresses before having thick layers of.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:23Published on January 20, 2020

Tweets about this