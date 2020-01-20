Wild’s Guerin: ‘If there is quit, there will be more trades’

Global  

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota general manager Bill Guerin, after trading one of the team’s most productive players, said he’s still expecting the Wild to make a strong push for the postseason. Guerin, who sent left wing Jason Zucker to Pittsburgh for his first deal on the job, will be watching. “I can promise […]
