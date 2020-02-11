Global  

Roger stone case: Four prosecutors quit after interference

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Just hours after Donald Trump complained about Roger Stone's recommended sentence, the Justice Department moved. The incident has raised eyebrows about potential interference.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Federal Prosecutors Withdraw From Roger Stone Case

Federal Prosecutors Withdraw From Roger Stone Case 00:38

 Two federal prosecutors in the Roger Stone case have abruptly quit.

Prosecutors quit after DOJ backtracks on Stone [Video]Prosecutors quit after DOJ backtracks on Stone

Under pressure from President Donald Trump, the U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday abruptly moved to seek a shorter prison sentence for veteran Republican operative and long-time Trump adviser Roger..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:38Published

'It's Not Normal At All': Attorney David Weinstein Discusses Prosecutors Stepping Down In Roger Stone's Case [Video]'It's Not Normal At All': Attorney David Weinstein Discusses Prosecutors Stepping Down In Roger Stone's Case

Weinstein is with Hinshaw & Culbertson in Coral Gables and he also served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida for more than a decade.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 05:32Published


‘This is a Dark, Dark Day’: Dan Abrams Calls DOJ Interference Roger Stone Case a ‘Disgrace’

Mediaite founder and ABC News chief legal analyst *Dan Abrams* went off on the "politicization of the Department of Justice," given the reversal from the DOJ on...
Mediaite

Roger Stone: Prosecutor quits amid row over Trump interference in sentencing

Aaron Zelinsky, previously a prosecutor in the Robert Mueller's office, has filed notice to withdraw from the Roger Stone case.
Independent


