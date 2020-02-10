Sydney man Anthony Sampieri sentenced to life in jail for rape of seven-year-old girl

Dropbearius Koalis RT @smh: Sydney man Anthony Sampieri, who bound and raped a seven-year-old girl inside a Kogarah dance studio, has been sentenced to life i… 4 minutes ago

Galean Stewart RT @abcnews: 'Every parent's worst nightmare': Sydney man jailed for life for rape of girl in dance studio toilet https://t.co/MfgT8YykDM 9 minutes ago

ABC News 'Every parent's worst nightmare': Sydney man jailed for life for rape of girl in dance studio toilet https://t.co/MfgT8YykDM 9 minutes ago

World News RT @australian: Sydney man Anthony Sampieri, who bound and raped a seven-year-old girl inside a Kogarah dance studio, has been sentenced to… 11 minutes ago

🔥 Joce Edge RT @lottie_lam: #BREAKING: Sydney man ANTHONY SAMPIERI, who bound and raped a 7yo girl in the bathroom outside of her dance studio in 2018,… 12 minutes ago

The Australian Sydney man Anthony Sampieri, who bound and raped a seven-year-old girl inside a Kogarah dance studio, has been sent… https://t.co/SGR0fKsdKv 12 minutes ago

The Sydney Morning Herald Sydney man Anthony Sampieri, who bound and raped a seven-year-old girl inside a Kogarah dance studio, has been sent… https://t.co/FDY9Jn9RjB 17 minutes ago