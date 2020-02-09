Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > WHO names deadly virus from China as 'COVID-19'

WHO names deadly virus from China as 'COVID-19'

Hindu Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Addressing scientists at the first international conference on combating the virus, WHO chief Tedros warned that the virus was a "very grave threat”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus crisis in China: death toll crosses 800, exceeding 2002-2003 SARS epidemic|OneIndia News

Coronavirus crisis in China: death toll crosses 800, exceeding 2002-2003 SARS epidemic|OneIndia News 01:56

 AS THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS CONTINUES TO HAUNT CHINA WITH THE DEATH TOLL CROSSING 800 EXCEEDING THE 2002-2003 SARS EPIDEMIC DEATH RATE WORLDWIDE. ALMOST 37,000 PEOPLE IN CHINA HAVE NOW BEEN INFECTED BY THE DEADLY VIRUS. THE SEVERE ACUTE RESPIRATORY SYNDROME VIRUS KILLED 774 PEOPLE IN 2002-2003. THE...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Virus With 90% Unrecognizable DNA Discovered In Brazil [Video]Virus With 90% Unrecognizable DNA Discovered In Brazil

Scientists in Brazil say they’ve discovered a mysterious a virus, made of genetic material never before seen elsewhere. But according to Gizmodo, it's unlikely the World Health Organization will be..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Public health alert: Zika virus in Kern County [Video]Public health alert: Zika virus in Kern County

The first travel-associated Zika virus case was confirmed in Kern County by health officials. Anne Di Grazia has more on the story. The person contracted the virus after travelling broad.

Credit: KGET NBC 17 BakersfieldPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

WHO names deadly virus from China 'COVID-19'

The U.N. health agency on Tuesday announced that "COVID-19" will be the official name of the deadly virus from China, saying the disease represented a "very...
Japan Today Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle TimesBangkok PostThe Age

News24.com | WHO sees 'realistic chance' of stopping virus outbreak

The World Health Organisation says there is a "realistic chance" of stopping a deadly virus originating from China that has killed more than 1 000 people.
News24


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.