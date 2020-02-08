Global  

Senator Bennet drops out of 2020 Democratic presidential race

Reuters Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
U.S. Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado, a moderate who has stressed improving education for Americans, abandoned his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Tuesday.
News video: Democratic Presidential Hopefuls Make Final Push For Support In New Hampshire

Democratic Presidential Hopefuls Make Final Push For Support In New Hampshire 02:14

 New Hampshire's primary is on Tuesday, the first in the nation and Democratic presidential hopefuls are making their final push for support. CBS reporter Skyler Henry is in Manchester, N.H. to break down the race.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders, Buttigieg Spar Ahead Of Next Vote [Video]Sanders, Buttigieg Spar Ahead Of Next Vote

MANCHESTER, N.H. (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg exchanged barbs on Sunday in New Hampshire, two days before the state’s voters weigh in on..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

'We have the momentum in this campaign' -Buttigieg [Video]'We have the momentum in this campaign' -Buttigieg

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg expressed confidence Saturday that he can win in New Hampshire following a new poll of New Hampshire Democratic voters show he has the lead over Senator..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Michael Bennet Drops Out of the 2020 Presidential Race

Mr. Bennet, a senator from Colorado, took a middle path in the race for the Democratic nomination. He failed to make gains in the polls and with donors.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Reuters IndiaUSATODAY.comNewsyReuters

Businessman Andrew Yang ends eclectic presidential bid

Andrew Yang, an entrepreneur whose unlikely White House bid evolved into a serious campaign thanks to grassroots enthusiasm, pulled out of the Democratic...
Reuters India Also reported by •USATODAY.comNewsyReuters

