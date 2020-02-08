Senator Bennet drops out of 2020 Democratic presidential race
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () U.S. Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado, a moderate who has stressed improving education for Americans, abandoned his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Tuesday.
New Hampshire's primary is on Tuesday, the first in the nation and Democratic presidential hopefuls are making their final push for support. CBS reporter Skyler Henry is in Manchester, N.H. to break down the race.
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg expressed confidence Saturday that he can win in New Hampshire following a new poll of New Hampshire Democratic voters show he has the lead over Senator..
Mr. Bennet, a senator from Colorado, took a middle path in the race for the Democratic nomination. He failed to make gains in the polls and with donors. NYTimes.com Also reported by •Reuters India •USATODAY.com •Newsy •Reuters
Andrew Yang, an entrepreneur whose unlikely White House bid evolved into a serious campaign thanks to grassroots enthusiasm, pulled out of the Democratic... Reuters India Also reported by •USATODAY.com •Newsy •Reuters
