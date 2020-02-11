Global  

Actor Jussie Smollett charged again related to alleged staging of hate crime

Reuters Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett was charged on Tuesday in a six-count felony indictment accusing him of staging a phony hate crime in Chicago, nearly a year after similar charges were abruptly dismissed by local prosecutors.
