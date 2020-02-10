Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Bernie Sanders leads, Joe Biden lags in key New Hampshire primary

Bernie Sanders leads, Joe Biden lags in key New Hampshire primary

SBS Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders has taken an early lead in New Hampshire's Democratic presidential primary, with early results showing him at almost 29 per cent.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Joe Biden Leaving For South Carolina Instead Of Staying For New Hampshire Primary Results

Joe Biden Leaving For South Carolina Instead Of Staying For New Hampshire Primary Results 00:43

 Rather than staying in the Granite State, Joe Biden will head to South Carolina.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Presidential campaign 'the fight of my life' -Biden tells supporters [Video]Presidential campaign "the fight of my life" -Biden tells supporters

Sensing a disappointing result in Tuesday's primary, Biden left New Hampshire for South Carolina where he told a crowd of supporters that they have not yet heard from a vast majority of the nation and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30Published

TMJ4 News talks with NBC's Lester Holt ahead of New Hampshire Democratic primary [Video]TMJ4 News talks with NBC's Lester Holt ahead of New Hampshire Democratic primary

TMJ4 News spoke with NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt who is live in New Hampshire as voters continue to cast their ballot in the primary election.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Biden shows tenderness and temper on 2020 presidential trail

Joe Biden had spent much of the weekend ahead of New Hampshire's primary on Tuesday attacking his top Democratic presidential rivals when a young woman asked why...
Reuters Also reported by •CBS News

New Hampshire primary: Democrats step up attacks before vote

New Hampshire votes Tuesday in its first-in-the-nation primary. It's most likely to be the last stand for some of the Democratic candidates. The CBS News...
CBS News Also reported by •IndependentSeattle TimesUSATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AnandKhalsa

Anand Khalsa @dst88dz @Nate_Cohn Bernie Sanders got 43% of people of color in Iowa. Pete got 15% and Biden got 13%. Bernie leads… https://t.co/tmS0RBU71d 5 minutes ago

huskydroolOhMy

Barrett Keller RT @CNN: Sen. Bernie Sanders tops the Democratic primary race, a new Quinnipiac national poll finds. -Bernie Sanders: 25% -Joe Biden: 17%… 10 minutes ago

USA_Vote_Smart

USA_Vote_Smart RT @OpenSecretsDC: As results come in for the New Hampshire primary, take a look at the political giving of the state. Bernie Sanders lead… 17 minutes ago

Whitelighters

White ☼ Lighters RT @sandeemusready: Important to remember that Bernie leads in NH with Biden nowhere in sight. #NHPrimary2020 Important to remember that B… 22 minutes ago

DMAMA232323

Dianne Reeves FIGHT THE POWER #NeverWarren RT @EclecticRadical: At 37% of the votes counted, Bernie Sanders still leads with 28%! The real news? Third place Amy Klobuchar has beate… 36 minutes ago

RickyPaquiot225

Ricky Paquiot RT @LiamWBZ: With HALF the vote now counted in New Hampshire, Bernie Sanders leads Pete Buttigieg by ~4 points. Sanders: 27.7 Buttigieg: 2… 49 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Bernie Sanders leads, Joe Biden lags in key New Hampshire primary - https://t.co/prH8ZdrWH0 59 minutes ago

LiamWBZ

Liam Martin With HALF the vote now counted in New Hampshire, Bernie Sanders leads Pete Buttigieg by ~4 points. Sanders: 27.7 B… https://t.co/qmmdmD1rkH 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.