Anand Khalsa @dst88dz @Nate_Cohn Bernie Sanders got 43% of people of color in Iowa. Pete got 15% and Biden got 13%. Bernie leads… https://t.co/tmS0RBU71d 5 minutes ago

Barrett Keller RT @CNN: Sen. Bernie Sanders tops the Democratic primary race, a new Quinnipiac national poll finds. -Bernie Sanders: 25% -Joe Biden: 17%… 10 minutes ago

USA_Vote_Smart RT @OpenSecretsDC: As results come in for the New Hampshire primary, take a look at the political giving of the state. Bernie Sanders lead… 17 minutes ago

White ☼ Lighters RT @sandeemusready: Important to remember that Bernie leads in NH with Biden nowhere in sight. #NHPrimary2020 Important to remember that B… 22 minutes ago

Dianne Reeves FIGHT THE POWER #NeverWarren RT @EclecticRadical: At 37% of the votes counted, Bernie Sanders still leads with 28%! The real news? Third place Amy Klobuchar has beate… 36 minutes ago

Ricky Paquiot RT @LiamWBZ: With HALF the vote now counted in New Hampshire, Bernie Sanders leads Pete Buttigieg by ~4 points. Sanders: 27.7 Buttigieg: 2… 49 minutes ago

greeen Bernie Sanders leads, Joe Biden lags in key New Hampshire primary - https://t.co/prH8ZdrWH0 59 minutes ago