Eric Trump calls Brad Pitt a 'smug elitist' after his Oscars speech on Trump impeachment

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Brad Pitt's politically charged acceptance speech at the Academy Awards didn't score him any brownie points with the Trumps.
News video: Brad Pitt's Thank You Cam Speech: Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt's Thank You Cam Speech: Supporting Actor 00:30

 Watch Oscars 2020 winner Brad Pitt's Thank You Cam Oscar acceptance speech for Actor in a Supporting Role for ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars [Video]Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars

Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars The 92nd Academy Awards have come and gone, but not without several memorable moments. The night kicked off with a performance from Janelle Monae during which she shouted..

Oscar-winner Brad Pitt on impeachment trial: I'm very disappointed with this week [Video]Oscar-winner Brad Pitt on impeachment trial: I'm very disappointed with this week

Oscar-winner Brad Pitt insisted he wrote his own acceptance speeches during his memorable awards season run. Pitt was also asked about his political comments during his acceptance speech. The actor..

Eric Trump slams Brad Pitt as 'smug elitist' over Oscars speech

Eric Trump had choice words for Brad Pitt after the actor used his acceptance speech at Sunday night's Oscars to take a shot at Republican senators who...
FOXNews.com

Eric Trump calls Brad Pitt a 'smug elitist' after actor references impeachment trial in Oscars speech

Hollywood star said he was 'really disappointed' by Senate proceedings
Independent


Tweets about this

SpeakUpNoworNev

BlueWaveBeotch RT @Independent: Eric Trump calls Brad Pitt a 'smug elitist' following actor's Oscars acceptance speech https://t.co/2AgnmsBgvZ 1 hour ago

WalkerSr3

GetOffMyLawnGuy Isn't that special! The pot calls the kettle black. https://t.co/DWr8EUJntF 2 hours ago

janattheocean

J McDaniel #impeachThePredator Eric Trump from the tRump Crime Family That was caught taking money from Cancer Kids calls Brad Pitt a 'smug elitis… https://t.co/LVelg1HXt3 2 hours ago

RopeWolf1

Rope Oh Eric, you’re the elitist. Brad actually works. Eric Trump calls Brad Pitt a 'smug elitist' after his Oscars spee… https://t.co/TCGOU1D31j 2 hours ago

last_paragon

Last Paragon Eric Trump calls Brad Pitt a ‘smug elitist’ after his Oscars speech https://t.co/uSPTTcUiLJ https://t.co/TM3T93geIo 3 hours ago

Kingpaullo

Eze Paul Chidiebere Eric Trump calls Brad Pitt a ‘smug elitist’ after his Oscars speech https://t.co/0jr5VyJN9h https://t.co/JebnH3dt0T 3 hours ago

flyingeze

Flying Eze Eric Trump calls Brad Pitt a ‘smug elitist’ after his Oscars speech https://t.co/CK6TDxFHam https://t.co/J1EcVhtR3m 3 hours ago

StasiekInPA

Stasiek @EricTrump, a smug elitist who was born into a wealthy family, calls #BradPitt a man who made his money using his t… https://t.co/eg0BceAdbo 3 hours ago

