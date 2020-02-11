Global  

Prosecutors quit as Justice Dept. seeks shorter sentence for Trump ally

Reuters Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Under pressure from President Donald Trump, the U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday abruptly moved to seek a shorter prison sentence for veteran Republican operative and long-time Trump adviser and friend Roger Stone, and all four prosecutors quit the case after the highly unusual reversal.
News video: Trump 'not involved' in DOJ's handling of Roger Stone case

Trump 'not involved' in DOJ's handling of Roger Stone case 01:11

 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he did not intervene to ask the Justice Department to seek a shorter prison sentence for his former adviser Roger Stone, but Trump said he would be allowed to do so.

4 Prosecutors Withdraw From Roger Stone Case After DOJ Backtracks On Sentencing [Video]4 Prosecutors Withdraw From Roger Stone Case After DOJ Backtracks On Sentencing

CBS4's Hank Tester reports it could all be tied to a tweet from President Trump.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:43Published

Prosecutors quit after DOJ backtracks on Stone [Video]Prosecutors quit after DOJ backtracks on Stone

Under pressure from President Donald Trump, the U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday abruptly moved to seek a shorter prison sentence for veteran Republican operative and long-time Trump adviser Roger..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:38Published


Prosecutors quit as Justice Department seeks shorter sentence for Trump ally

Under pressure from President Donald Trump, the U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday abruptly moved to seek a shorter prison sentence for veteran Republican...
Reuters India

Justice Dept. to Seek Shorter Sentence for Roger Stone, Overruling Its Prosecutors

President Trump had complained that the recommendation of seven to nine years in prison for his former adviser and longtime friend was a “miscarriage of...
NYTimes.com

