Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'It's the future': Perth Glory to be sold to cryptocurrency group

'It's the future': Perth Glory to be sold to cryptocurrency group

The Age Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Perth Glory chairman Tony Sage is on his way to Zurich to finalise the sale of the A-League premiers to the London Football Exchange.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KevinAirs

Kevin Airs Tony appears to be playing hardball with himself... presumably in front of some sort of multiple mirror set-up.… https://t.co/kL1QT7cJpL 44 minutes ago

VmwhV

mercy RT @RHT_ebooks: So it's like a traditional membership owned club or a publicly listed club (like the Broncos) except there's no constitutio… 56 minutes ago

Sachk0

Sacha Pisani RT @VinceRugari: I spoke to Tony Sage, who is in Dubai en route to Zurich to finalise the sale of Perth Glory to a London-based cryptocurre… 2 hours ago

RHT_ebooks

Richard 塚正ー緑 So it's like a traditional membership owned club or a publicly listed club (like the Broncos) except there's no con… https://t.co/xibYoj1QVj 2 hours ago

naamanzhou

Naaman Zhou Step one complete in my grand plan to buy the Brisbane Roar using aqua tokens https://t.co/9HCa0YPjQT 2 hours ago

naamanzhou

Naaman Zhou Peak A-League somehow gets more peak A-League https://t.co/9HCa0Z6UIr via @smh 3 hours ago

VinceRugari

Vince Rugari I spoke to Tony Sage, who is in Dubai en route to Zurich to finalise the sale of Perth Glory to a London-based cryp… https://t.co/RoYB5H1jK6 3 hours ago

football_roos

Kevin Pollard @PeterTaliangis @ClintLThomas @ALeague LFE, a company that's involved in cryptocurrency purchases 80% of Perth Glor… https://t.co/rrGKGQ6UPE 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.