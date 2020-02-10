Global  

New coronavirus cases lowest since Jan. but experts disagree over peak

Reuters Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
China's Hubei province on Wednesday reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases since January, lending credence to a prediction from the country's senior medical adviser that the outbreak could be over by April.
News video: Coronavirus: Deaths in China rise to over 900

Coronavirus: Deaths in China rise to over 900 00:31

 China is reporting a rise in new virus cases, denting optimism that disease control measures which isolated major cities might be working.

Indonesia: No Coronavirus Detected [Video]Indonesia: No Coronavirus Detected

JAKARTA/BOGOR, Indonesia (Reuters) - Indonesia is not hiding anything over the coronavirus, the health minister said on Tuesday, after some medical researchers expressed concern that cases may have..

PHE: Four new UK coronavirus cases are not a surprise [Video]PHE: Four new UK coronavirus cases are not a surprise

Professor Paul Cosford from Public Health England has said that the four new cases of coronavirus in UK “are not a surprise” and shows that the organisation’s contact tracing is working “quite..

Japan confirms 39 new coronavirus cases, 174 total on cruise ship

Japan's health ministry said Wednesday that 39 new cases of a virus have been confirmed on a cruise ship quarantined at a Japanese port.
CBC.ca

China reports drop in new coronavirus cases as death toll passes 1,100

China on Wednesday reported another drop in the number of new cases of a viral infection and 97 more deaths, pushing the total dead past 1,100 even as the...
France 24

