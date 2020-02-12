Global  

Sanders takes lead in New Hampshire Democratic primary, Biden lags badly

Reuters Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
MANCHESTER, N.H. - Progressive Senator Bernie Sanders led New Hampshire's Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, and former front-runner Joe Biden trailed badly in a bruising setback that raises doubts about the viability of his campaign.
News video: New Hampshire Winner Prep

New Hampshire Winner Prep 01:41

 Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) won the New Hampshire Democratic primary election, with Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) close behind.

New Hampshire Primary Night: Sanders thanks campaign volunteers

New Hampshire Primary Night: Sanders walks out and takes the stage to applause

Sanders narrowly beats Buttigieg in New Hampshire Democratic primary as Biden lags badly

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Bernie Sanders narrowly won New Hampshire's Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, solidifying his front-runner status in the White House...
Reuters

Bernie Sanders narrowly wins New Hampshire Democratic primary, Biden lags behind

Bernie Sanders narrowly won New Hampshire's Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, solidifying his front-runner status in the nominating race and dealing a...
France 24

