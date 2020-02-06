Global  

Harvey Weinstein trial: Could written sexual consent stand up in court?

BBC News Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein's lawyer says men should demand written consent before sex. We asked legal experts about that.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Harvey Weinstein Trial: Defense Rests Its Case

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Defense Rests Its Case 02:03

 The defense rests its case in the rape and sex assault trial of Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein himself did not testify despite saying he wanted to; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Weinstein won't testify in rape trial; defense rests [Video]Weinstein won't testify in rape trial; defense rests

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein will not testify in his own defense at his rape trial, his lawyers said on Tuesday as they rested their case. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:46Published

Harvey Weinstein Defense Rests [Video]Harvey Weinstein Defense Rests

Harvey Weinstein will not take the stand during his rape trial in New York City.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:14Published


Harvey Weinstein trial: Could sexual consent put in writing ever work?

Harvey Weinstein's lawyer says men should demand written consent before sex. We asked legal experts about that.
BBC News

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Producer Defends Mogul Despite ‘Sex Addiction,’ Calls Annabella Sciorra ‘Full of S–‘

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Producer Defends Mogul Despite ‘Sex Addiction,’ Calls Annabella Sciorra ‘Full of S–‘Producer and writer Paul Feldsher, the first witness called by Harvey Weinstein’s defense team, said he was friends with accuser Annabella Sciorra in the early...
The Wrap

