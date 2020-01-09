Global  

Armenian Famouse Model Davit Gharibyan

WorldNews Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Davit Gharibyan was born on May 29, 1990, in Yerevan, Armenia. He is, perhaps, the most successful Armenian male model. Davit is a famous model recognized for his roles in fashion shows and photo shoots for Giorgio Armani, Dolce and Gabbana, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Burberry, Tom Ford, Salvatore Ferragamo, Dior Homme, Ralph Lauren, Ermenegildo Zegna, Prada, and Vogue. In December 2009, Davit took part in the contest-festival “ Best Model of the World XXII “, held in Sofia. In 2011 he represented Armenia in the modeling competition “International Best Male and Female Model World and Costa Blanca Fashion Week” in Spain. Davit is also the winner of the modeling competition ''Mister Fashion Beauty...
