Bouwmeester collapses on bench, Ducks-Blues postponed

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — St. Louis defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench during a break in play in the first period, prompting the Blues and Anaheim Ducks to postpone their game Tuesday night. Teammates immediately called for medical help after Bouwmeester slumped over with 7:50 left in the first period. Bouwmeester appeared to be […] 👓 View full article

