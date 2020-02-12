Global  

Bouwmeester collapses on bench, Ducks-Blues postponed

Seattle Times Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — St. Louis defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench during a break in play in the first period, prompting the Blues and Anaheim Ducks to postpone their game Tuesday night. Teammates immediately called for medical help after Bouwmeester slumped over with 7:50 left in the first period. Bouwmeester appeared to be […]
